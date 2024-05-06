Dua Lipa will celebrate mother’s birthday on day she performs at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dua Lipa will celebrate mother’s birthday on day she performs at Glastonbury

By Press Association
Dua Lipa spoke to Clara Amfo for her Live Lounge Special (James Manning/PA)
Pop singer Dua Lipa has revealed she will be celebrating her mother’s birthday on the day she performs her headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

The New Rules singer, 28, who has just released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, will perform on the Pyramid Stage for the first time in June.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo at Maida Vale Studios for a special Live Lounge set, she said: “I get this pang or this excitement, my heart’s in my throat every time I think about the word Glastonbury.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for Best Pop Act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

“It’s been my biggest dream. It’s the pinnacle for me.

“It’s like the barometer for every song that I’ve ever written where I would sit in the studio and be like, ‘How’s this gonna sound at Glastonbury?’.

“That’s what it is for me, and to get to know that I get to perform on the Friday night.”

Speaking about her family, she added: “We’re all very excited and it’s gonna be my mum’s birthday on the 28th of June.

“So it’s a big birthday celebration.”

The Brit award-winner reflected on her latest album and said that her collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker happened years after she had tried to manifest it by writing down her dreams and aspirations.

She said: “I write down my dreams and my plans and manifestations and whatever, and I remember I had said in an interview in 2017 I would love to collaborate with Tame Impala one day, and I had written down, also, that maybe on the third album I’d get to work with Kevin Parker.

“And so when we were actually in the room together and it worked, in my head, I was like, ‘Oh my god the prophecy is fulfilled, I made it happen’.

“So it was a really special moment. I think it was always there in waiting.”

During her Live Lounge performance the singer performed her songs Illusion, Training Season, Happy For You and Be The One as well as Cleo Sol’s Sunshine.

BBC Radio 1 will host a special Dua Lipa day on Tuesday which will include an array of content, kicking off with Radio 1’s Live Lounge show.

At midday Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges will play two tracks – Illusion and Cleo Sol’s Sunshine – from Dua Lipa’s special Live Lounge performance, as well as an exclusive interview with the singer that will be broadcast for the first time.

Dua Lipa Live Lounge Special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and will also be played on BBC Radio 1 at 7.30pm on Tuesday.