Dua Lipa will celebrate mother’s birthday on day she performs at Glastonbury

Pop singer Dua Lipa has revealed she will be celebrating her mother’s birthday on the day she performs her headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

The New Rules singer, 28, who has just released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, will perform on the Pyramid Stage for the first time in June.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo at Maida Vale Studios for a special Live Lounge set, she said: “I get this pang or this excitement, my heart’s in my throat every time I think about the word Glastonbury.

Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for Best Pop Act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

“It’s been my biggest dream. It’s the pinnacle for me.

“It’s like the barometer for every song that I’ve ever written where I would sit in the studio and be like, ‘How’s this gonna sound at Glastonbury?’.

“That’s what it is for me, and to get to know that I get to perform on the Friday night.”

Speaking about her family, she added: “We’re all very excited and it’s gonna be my mum’s birthday on the 28th of June.

“So it’s a big birthday celebration.”

The Brit award-winner reflected on her latest album and said that her collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker happened years after she had tried to manifest it by writing down her dreams and aspirations.

She said: “I write down my dreams and my plans and manifestations and whatever, and I remember I had said in an interview in 2017 I would love to collaborate with Tame Impala one day, and I had written down, also, that maybe on the third album I’d get to work with Kevin Parker.

“And so when we were actually in the room together and it worked, in my head, I was like, ‘Oh my god the prophecy is fulfilled, I made it happen’.

“So it was a really special moment. I think it was always there in waiting.”

During her Live Lounge performance the singer performed her songs Illusion, Training Season, Happy For You and Be The One as well as Cleo Sol’s Sunshine.

BBC Radio 1 will host a special Dua Lipa day on Tuesday which will include an array of content, kicking off with Radio 1’s Live Lounge show.

At midday Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges will play two tracks – Illusion and Cleo Sol’s Sunshine – from Dua Lipa’s special Live Lounge performance, as well as an exclusive interview with the singer that will be broadcast for the first time.

Dua Lipa Live Lounge Special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and will also be played on BBC Radio 1 at 7.30pm on Tuesday.