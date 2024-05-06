Sweden’s Eurovision act: It would be nice to have Abba supporters on our side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweden’s Eurovision act: It would be nice to have Abba supporters on our side

By Press Association
Marcus & Martinus will first perform during Tuesday’s semi-final (Alma-Bengtsson/EBU/PA)
Marcus & Martinus will first perform during Tuesday’s semi-final (Alma-Bengtsson/EBU/PA)

Sweden’s Eurovision Song Contest act Marcus & Martinus have said they hope to have Abba fans “on our side” as this year’s event celebrates the 50th anniversary of the pop group winning the competition.

The twin singing duo, full names Marcus and Martinus Gunnarsen, will first perform Unforgettable during Tuesday’s semi-final before competing on Saturday in the final with Unforgettable.

They are already through to the closing event following Sweden’s Loreen earning the trophy with Tattoo at Liverpool in 2023.

Asked by the PA news agency about Abba winning the competition in 1974 with Waterloo, Martinus said that “it would be way easier to win” if the pop group was on stage with them at the Malmo Arena.

“We have to focus on our number,” he added. “We’re going to do what represents us, but of course, it would be nice to have Abba supporters on our side.”

Martinus also said that they had not had a message from Abba so far.

Sweden and Ireland are level for the most wins in Eurovision’s history at seven each, as the Norwegian-born singers enter the event.

Asked about the pressure of being on the cusp of potentially making history, 22-year-old singer Martinus said: “We’ve been artists for 12 years now so we kind of, I feel like we’re very experienced in these moments where it’s a lot of pressure on us.

“We’ve been touring in Europe, we have had our own arena tour. We’ve been doing a lot of stuff and yeah, we know it’s a lot of pressure on Sweden this year.”

Marcus & Martinus
Marcus & Martinus said they had not had a message from Abba so far (Alma-Bengtsson/EBU/PA)

He also said that they were “more excited than nervous” as they were “comfortable” on stage.

But Martinus said the “nervous thing is actually when we’re done and just going to sit in the green room and just wait for the results, that’s like, the worst thing”.

The duo rose to fame at the age of 10 when they triumphed in the Norwegian singing talent show Melodi Grand Prix Junior in 2012 and have gone on to be recognised at Spellemannprisen, the country’s music awards, as well as coming top of the charts.

Talking about them both being Norwegian and representing Sweden, Martinus called the fellow Nordic country their “big brother”.

“I think Norway is very proud of us, especially when you have two Norwegian guys representing Sweden, which is one of the biggest countries when it comes to Eurovision,” he added.

“So the Prime Minister (Jonas Gahr Store) wrote on Twitter to us and said he was proud, and I think if the Prime Minister is proud of us, I think yeah, the whole Norway should.”