Eurovision 2024 sees fewest songs in a major key in event’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision 2024 sees fewest songs in a major key in event’s history

By Press Association
The Eurovision Song Contest final in 2023 in Liverpool remains the only year – to date – with no key changes in any of the songs (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Eurovision Song Contest final in 2023 in Liverpool remains the only year – to date – with no key changes in any of the songs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eurovision fans hoping for a festival of bright and cheery pop tunes at this week’s contest are likely to be disappointed, as the line-up features the fewest songs in a major key in the event’s 68-year history.

Almost every country has submitted a song that is based on a minor scale, be it a mournful ballad, aggressive rock track or pounding dance anthem.

Just two entries out of a total of 37 are in a major key, the lowest number since the contest began in 1956, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

These are Scared Of Heights, performed by Hera Bjork representing Iceland, and The Tower, which is sung by Luna for Poland.

If neither of these countries makes it through the semi-finals, which begin tonight in Malmo in Sweden, there will be no songs in a major key in Saturday’s final: another first.

The UK is represented at this year’s contest by Olly Alexander and the song Dizzy: a mid-tempo track with a dance beat that is rooted – like so many others at the contest – in a minor scale.

Eurovision 2024
Olly Alexander rehearsing his performance of Dizzy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

Songs in minor keys were scarce in the early years of Eurovision.

There were none at all in the contests in 1957-59 or in 1964, though 1961 saw the first minor-key winner (Nous Les Amoureux by Jean-Claude Pascal for Luxembourg).

The proportion of songs in a minor key topped a quarter for the first time in 1965 but did not pass a third until 1979, and it took until 2002 to pass 50%.

Since 2005, more than half of the songs in the final have been in a minor key save for one year (2013), with the proportion passing three quarters last year.

Another musical characteristic that has become increasingly ubiquitous at Eurovision is four beats in a bar.

There was a greater diversity of time signatures in the early decades of the contest, with songs in 3/4 or even 5/4, before rhythms started to become standardised in the 1970s and 80s.

This year will be the sixth instance since 2000 of every song in the final being in 4/4 time.

Two musical staples of Eurovision that looked in danger of extinction make a welcome return in 2024, however.

The key change is back, after having disappeared entirely – for the first time in the event’s history – in last year’s contest.

It makes a solitary appearance this year, in the song No Rules! by Finland.

And “la la la” is back, a phrase cemented in Eurovision folklore when Spain won in 1968 with a song titled precisely that: La La La.

Eurovision Song Contest – Royal Albert Hall – London, 1968
Eurovision runner-up Cliff Richard congratulates winner Massiel at the 1968 contest (PA)

In both of the following years, 1969 and 1970, 25% of entries boasted “la la la” in their lyrics.

The popularity of the phrase waned slightly in the 1970s, but “la la la” was still turning up in 17% of entries as late as 1982.

Since then, the “la” has more or less much vanished and has been absent in almost every contest since 2000.

But this year it makes a rare appearance, decorating the chorus of the song Jako, by Armenia.