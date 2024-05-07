Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper and Thandiwe Newton join Wednesday for second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper and Thandiwe Newton join Wednesday for second series

By Press Association
Dame Joanna Lumley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton and Dame Joanna Lumley are among the stars joining the cast of Gothic Netflix drama Wednesday for season 2.

The show, which stars 21-year-old Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, has started filming in Ireland.

Piper joins the cast following her turn as Sam McAlister in Netflix’s drama Scoop, based on the BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke of York, as a new series regular.

World premiere of Scoop – London
Billie Piper (Ian West/PA)

Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame Joanna will be a guest star, alongside Westworld star Newton.

Reservoir Dogs actor Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor will also join as regular cast members.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will return as Morticia Addams, alongside Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzman as her husband Gomez.

The series has been a juggernaut success for Netflix and spent 20 weeks on the global top 10, reaching the top 10 in 93 countries.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Thandiwe Newton (Ian West/PA)

The supernatural horror follows Wednesday Addams, based on the cartoon character by Charles Addams. The show is a supernatural coming-of-age drama that follows Wednesday as she navigates mystery and murder at the private school for outcasts, Nevermore Academy.

Teasing the storyline of the new season, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said: “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

Wednesday is directed and produced by Tim Burton who is known for his work on American Gothic horror, most notably Beetlejuice starring Michael Keaton and Edward Scissorhands, which starred Johnny Depp in the lead role.