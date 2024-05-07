Rob Burrow wins Arias awards including best new podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rob Burrow wins Arias awards including best new podcast

By Press Association
Rob Burrow attending the Radio Academy Arias at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Rob Burrow attending the Radio Academy Arias at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Rob Burrow has taken home several awards at the 2024 Radio Academy’s Audio And Radio Industry Awards (Arias) – including best new podcast.

The former English rugby league player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019 and has been a passionate campaigner and fundraiser for those with the disease, recently being awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours list.

Last year he launched a podcast titled Seven: Rob Burrow – after the number on his rugby shirt – in which he asks questions to a range of sporting greats using an eyegaze machine due to his MND.

ARIAS 2024
Lindsey Burrow and Rob Burrow attending the Radio Academy Arias at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London (Yui Mok/PA)

On Tuesday, he took home two gold awards for best new podcast and the creative innovation award, and also won a silver prize in the best new presenter category for his BBC podcast.

After the ceremony, Burrow’s wife Lindsey said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support that we’ve received.

“Rob using his voice to do a podcast is probably something six or 12 months ago we wouldn’t have thought would be possible.

“So it’s really special to receive this award and continues to raise that awareness for people with MND, not just MND but other health conditions as well, so it’s really important.”

The ceremony at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane also saw colleagues of the late Steve Wright pay tribute to the DJ and one of the most familiar voices on the UK airwaves, following his death at the age of 69 in February.

Steve Wright death
DJ Steve Wright died at the age of 69 (Ian West/PA)

The radio DJ, best known for presenting Steve Wright In The Afternoon, was a fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then Radio 2 where he hosted Pick Of The Pops prior to his death.

Arias hosts Romesh Ranganathan and Alice Levine introduced the tribute, followed by a video featuring lead singer of Scottish rock band Wet Wet Wet Marti Pellow, who also gave a special musical performance onstage of the song Wichita Lineman which Wright often played during his BBC Radio 2 Sunday Love Songs show.

The awards also posthumously honoured Annie Nightingale, who received the pioneer award for paving the way for women and non-binary people in broadcasting.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter, who died aged 83 in January, was the first female DJ on the station where she stayed for more than 50 years.