Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott to be honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
Sir Ridley Scott (Ian West/PA)
Sir Ridley Scott (Ian West/PA)

Film director Sir Ridley Scott is to be made a Knight Grand Cross at Windsor Castle.

The 86-year-old, whose filmography includes Gladiator, Blade Runner and Alien, will be recognised for services to the UK film industry.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton will also be recognised during Wednesday’s investiture ceremony.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton (Chris Radburn/PA)

The 74-year-old holds the England men’s team caps record with 125 appearances between 1970 and 1990, and will be made a CBE for his services to association football and the prevention of gambling harm.

Uefa Women’s Euro 2022-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps will also be honoured.

The 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winner will be made an MBE.

Away from the world of football, former rugby player and chairman of the Rugby Football Union Sir Bill Beaumont will see his knighthood upgraded to a Knight Grand Cross for services to rugby and charity.

In 2002, Sir Ridley received a knighthood in the New Year Honours for his services to the British film industry.

He began his career as a set designer for the BBC after studying at West Hartlepool College of Art and the Royal College of Art.

He was quickly promoted to director and worked on classic TV shows, including popular police series Z Cars.

In 1977, Sir Ridley made his first foray into movies with The Duellists, which won the jury prize for best first work at the Cannes Film Festival.

He followed it with the landmark science fiction films Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982).

Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, would go on to become what Bafta described as “one of the most influential science fiction films of all time”.

In 2018, Sir Ridley was honoured with a Bafta Fellowship.