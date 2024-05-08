Triangular staging brings ‘female empowerment’ to Eurovision – Austria’s Kaleen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Triangular staging brings ‘female empowerment’ to Eurovision – Austria’s Kaleen

By Press Association
Kaleen from Austria (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)
Kaleen from Austria (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

Austria’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant Kaleen has said that her triangle-shaped staging is a sign of “female empowerment”.

The 29-year-old singer and dancer, who has previously been involved with the competition by working with other acts on choreography, will try to bring the dance party with We Will Rave to Malmo Arena on Thursday during the second semi-final.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest
Kaleen is representing Austria (Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)

She told the PA news agency: “I try to (help) everyone who might feel a little sad in their lives, maybe they’re misplaced, maybe they’re just trying to cope with something that’s not going exactly right… to tell them, wait a second, it’s all going to be good eventually, believe in yourself.

“We also have this prop on stage. If you haven’t seen it already but it’s actually above our heads. It’s hanging there in the air. It’s an upside down triangle which is for female empowerment, for strength.

“It is also a sign for a water sign, from the star sign, I’m Scorpio so that also includes me as an artist.

“There are also Swarovski crystals on it in order for the light, when the light hits (it will) magnify in every single direction in the arena.

“And so everyone should feel like they’re a part of my song.

“My song works best when as many people as possible sing it with me so I hope I can hear every single one of you at home, on your couch with me, it would be my dream so you’re a part of this as well and I hope they get to meet all of you and we will have a big rave in the UK one day.”

The established singer also said that having worked with Eurovision acts before helped with the “overwhelming part of it all”.

Kaleen also said: “The community… (has) helped me, I feel like with the whole understanding and getting my mind to where it’s supposed to be, but then eventually, in the end, we’re all just human beings on a stage trying to create this perfect moment so then I hope I can just turn my mind off and enjoy the moment.”

She faces tough competition from Switzerland’s Nemo with the operatic-infused pop song, The Code, and the Netherlands act Joost Klein with the outrageous Europapa,