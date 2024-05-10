Dua Lipa knocks Taylor Swift off top of UK albums chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dua Lipa knocks Taylor Swift off top of UK albums chart

By Press Association
Dua Lipa has secured her second number one album (Ian West/PA)
Pop star Dua Lipa has knocked Taylor Swift from the top of the UK albums chart with her latest offering Radical Optimism.

The 28-year-old’s third studio album boasts the biggest opening week of any British act so far this year, according to the Official Charts Company.

The organisation said the LP shifted a total of 46,300 chart units in its first seven days, which is the most for any British female artist since Adele’s 2021 chart-topper 30.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for best pop act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Her album has also topped the official vinyl albums chart.

The New Rules singer, who won the Brit Award for best pop act this year, released her debut self-titled album in 2017 and it peaked at number three.

This was followed by Future Nostalgia in 2020, which subsequently went to number one and included her hit single Physical.

The pop singer is set to headline Glastonbury Festival for the first time this June, performing the Friday-night slot.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is now at number two after two weeks at the top.

Following its release, the 14-time Grammy winner secured the biggest opening week in the UK albums chart since British singer and friend of Swift Ed Sheeran released his 2017 record Divide – which logged more than 670,000 sales and streams in its opening week.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Dua Lipa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

In the number three spot is new album Undefeated from English singer Frank Turner and The Highlights by The Weeknd is in at number four.

In fifth spot is Guts, which was released by Olivia Rodrigo in 2023.

In the singles chart, American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who has supported Swift on her Eras Tour, has secured the number one spot for a second week running with Espresso.

Hozier’s Too Sweet is in second spot while A Bar Song (Tipsy) by American artist Shaboozey is in at number three.

This is followed with Beautiful Things by American singer Benson Boone and at number five is Fortnight by Swift, featuring American rapper Post Malone.