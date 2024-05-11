Why is Britain’s Got Talent not on TV tonight?

Britain’s Got Talent will not air on television tonight to avoid a clash with the Eurovision Song Contest, the PA news agency understands.

The 17th series of the ITV reality competition series premiered in April with a weekend double bill and subsequent episodes have aired each Saturday night.

This year’s judges are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who has taken over from David Walliams following his exit from the show.

Declan Donnelly taking selfies with fans during Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

So far, the panel has been impressed by acts including singer Taryn Charles, a teacher who uses music to help students with special educational needs, and Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, who showed off their taekwondo skills.

This year’s Eurovision grand final in Malmo will air from 8pm on BBC One and is set to include a performance from the UK’s entry, Years & Years singer Olly Alexander.

There is expected to be a tribute to Abba as it is the 50-year anniversary of the Swedish group winning with their hit song Waterloo, as well as a performance by 2023 Eurovision winner Loreen, who represented Sweden.

The next episode of Britain’s Got Talent will air on Sunday May 12 at 7.40pm.