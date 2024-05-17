Sports presenter Laura Woods pulls out of Fury vs Usyk coverage after ‘accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sports presenter Laura Woods pulls out of Fury vs Usyk coverage after ‘accident’

By Press Association
Sports presenter Laura Woods pulls out of Fury vs Usyk coverage after ‘accident’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports presenter Laura Woods pulls out of Fury vs Usyk coverage after ‘accident’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sports broadcaster Laura Woods has pulled out of hosting coverage of the heavyweight championship match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after an accident left her needing emergency attention.

Woods shared a series of pictures of her injury on Instagram, telling her almost 800,000 followers that she wanted to be “totally transparent” and “avoid any speculation” after her notable absence from coverage of the boxers weigh-in on Friday.

“I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage,” she said.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Laura Woods said a glass lampshade shattered cutting her face and arms (Ian West/PA)

“I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye.”

Woods confirmed she was pulling out of hosting duties on Saturday.

“I’m gutted I can’t cover the fight in Riyadh tomorrow anymore, but wishing the brilliant TNT boxing team all the best,” she said.

“It was a hell of a shock and I’ve been a bit sad, but I’m feeling very lucky it wasn’t worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it,” she joked.

Woods is in a relationship with Love Island star Adam Collard.

ITV Palooza 2018 – London
Adam Collard appeared on Love Island twice (Ian West/PA)

“I wanted to say a couple of thank yous, firstly to Adam, for being my hero that day, acting so quickly and not leaving my side since and to his family for taking care of me in a time when I was petrified,” she said.

The 36-year-old also thanked her agents who “searched for the best help immediately” and to Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his “wonderful” medical assistant Zuzanna who “opened their emergency surgery and came in on their days off”.

“They were so gentle and have already worked magic that I didn’t think was possible to reduce the damage,” she said.

Woods said she has already seen a “wonderful improvement” despite her injuries looking “rough”.

She concluded her post telling her fans she’ll “be back soon”.

Among the sporting stars wishing her speedy recovery was former football stars Jill Scott, Steve Sidwell and Theo Walcott, as well as broadcaster Gabby Logan.