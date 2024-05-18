Zayn Malik tells screaming fans ‘I’ve missed this’ during debut UK solo show

Zayn Malik has made his debut UK solo performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Bradford-born singer sang tracks from his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, which focuses on his personal journey, healing, and growth.

The performance on Friday coincided with the records release featuring Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS is out now everywhere.Thank you for all your unwavering love and support. I hope you love this record just as much as I loved creating ithttps://t.co/ZWVdXd4UVD pic.twitter.com/LjUVbnLP2N — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 17, 2024

In videos circulating online, Malik thanked fans during the performance for “waiting” for new music from him after his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in January 2021.

Malik attempted to chat to the crowd between songs but was drowned out by screaming fans. He is heard saying, “I’ve missed this.”

The 31-year-old departed One Direction in 2015 to embark on a solo career and had a debut number-one album with Mind Of Mine.

In 2016, he performed on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theatre in New York to celebrate the release of that record.

Ahead of the UK performance, Reece Cancho, a 25-year-old teacher based in London, told the PA news agency: “I honestly have no words to describe how I feel.

“This is his first gig after years and I’ve been waiting long enough for something like this, it feels like a dream I’m going to wake up from at some point.

“It’s unreal that I can say I am seeing Zayn perform.

“I’ve been a fan since the very beginning and got his name tattooed with lyrics as soon as I turned 18, and I’ve no regrets about that.”

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Nial Horan from One Direction at the 2014 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Fellow fan Faustine, who lives in London and works in the theatre industry, told PA: “I’ve been a fan of Zayn since he went solo; I’ve never been a Directioner.

“I fell completely in love with his music and art since his first release, and it just got bigger and stronger with the years, enough for me to get a tattoo related to him.

“Being able to be in the venue tonight is incredible. I’ll forever be grateful for the friend who got me the ticket.”

The 28-year-old said when she received the ticket: “I cried my eyes out.”

“I know it will be incredible to see him and hear him live,” she said.

“His music has had a huge impact on me and has helped me, among other stuff, through some of the darkest and toughest times of my life.”

Malik rose to fame in 2010 on The X Factor with his fellow boy band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson.