Demi Moore and Cher among stars supporting Aids fundraising gala in Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Demi Moore and Cher among stars supporting Aids fundraising gala in Cannes

By Press Association
Cher and Demi Moore attend the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
Cher and Demi Moore attend the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Cher were among the stars supporting the amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

Ghost actress Moore hosted the 30th edition of the event on Thursday, while veteran singer Cher delivered a “special musical moment” and Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne performed.

The star-studded guestlist also included actress Michelle Yeoh, model Heidi Klum, singer Kelly Rowland and Sarah, Duchess of York, who attended an evening which included a live auction and a fashion show curated by the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Cher attending the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Moore walked the red carpet ahead of the event in a white Loewe gown with a draping neckline which she accessorised with silver jewellery by Chopard.

Cher wore a black gown paired with an oversized black fur coat for the occasion.

She was joined on the carpet with her music executive partner Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, who wore a black suit and white shirt with no tie.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Alex Scott and Jess Glynne walked the red carpet together at the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Singer Glynne also walked the carpet while holding hands with sports pundit Alex Scott, who are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Glynne donned an elegant one-shoulder white gown while Scott wore an off-the-shoulder nude dress with intricate bead work and a sheer skirt.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Sarah, Duchess of York wore a cream dress with elegant beading for the event in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Jonas also looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket and the Duchess of York opted for a cream dress which featured elegant beading and a translucent cape for the event.

Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson were among the models who featured in the fashion show held at the Hotel du Cap.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, model Winnie Harlow, German actress Diane Kruger and Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell were also among those in attendance.