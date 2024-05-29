Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones hint at reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones hint at reunion

By Press Association
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones starred in Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC)
Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have hinted at a reunion as they teased they “have got some news to share”.

The pair shot to fame as lovers Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan in the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in April 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between the Irish teenagers, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Normal People
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC)

Edgar-Jones shared a selfie of the duo on her Instagram story, in which they can both be seen flashing peace signs.

She wrote: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this space,” adding a heart emoji at the end.

The photo was also shared by Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, who added an eyes emoji.

The series was a huge hit during the coronavirus lockdown and turned the duo into global stars.

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

He will soon be seen in the epic Gladiator II, the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe.

Edgar-Jones has appeared in the big-screen adaptation of hit book Where The Crawdads Sing and will appear in upcoming summer blockbuster Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 Twister.