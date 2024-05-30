He has the power: Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man in Masters Of The Universe

British actor Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in a live action Masters Of The Universe film.

The star, 29, has found fame in romantic films such as Red, White And Royal Blue and The Idea Of You and period drama Mary And George, with Julianne Moore.

It is likely the brunet will undergo a significant physical transformation to play the blonde barbarian who inspired the Mattel toy.

The film will be directed by Bumblebee filmmaker Travis Knight but plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios said: “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

“Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

Galitzine has become hot property in Hollywood in recent months following the juggernaut success of The Idea Of You, in which he played a boy band member who falls in love with an older woman, played by Anne Hathaway.

The film had nearly 50 million worldwide viewers in its first two weeks on streaming service Prime Video, Amazon previously revealed.

Mattel’s Masters Of The Universe were first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of popular action figures.

The animated series He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe premiered in 1983.

Toy company Mattel, which makes Barbie, currently has 15 live action films in active development following the juggernaut success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

They include films about Hot Wheel, Bob The Builder and Polly Pocket.