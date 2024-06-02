Charli XCX : I never really felt accepted into the British music scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charli XCX : I never really felt accepted into the British music scene

By Press Association
Charli XCX reflected on her journey as a pop artist (Ian West/PA)
Charli XCX reflected on her journey as a pop artist (Ian West/PA)

Pop artist Charli XCX has said she has “never really felt accepted into the British music scene”.

The Cambridge-born performer, real name Charlotte Aitchison, said some of her previous collaborators have thought of her ideas as “silly or childish”.

Speaking to The Observer, she said: “The industry’s changed a lot. I’ve been told for so long that I’m an outsider and I never really felt accepted into the British music scene.

“The press has perpetuated that narrative of me.

“I’m this girl who straddles the underground and pop music, and that, for some reason, is really difficult for some people to wrap their heads around.”

Aitchison discussed the influence of PC Music on her, a record label, which stopped releasing new music after 2023, that was known for putting out songs incorporating heavy use of auto-tune, abrupt tempo changes and experimental drum patterns.

“Thus far any collaborators I’d worked with had at points thought of my ideas as silly or childish, or not eloquent”, she said.

“It took some people who were willing to think quite drastically outside the box to make those ideas reality, and that was what I found in PC Music.”

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Alison Oliver and Charli XCX on stage to present the award for best dance act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

“People were so perplexed by PC Music, but it’s unbelievably simple as a concept,” she added.

The 31-year-old, who has collaborated with the likes of Lizzo and Troye Sivan, also reflected on the role of feminism in the media landscape and said it has become a “popular marketing tool”.

“We’ve got past the point of the media always pitting women against one another,” she said.

“In the mid to late 00s, it literally sold magazines and papers: ‘Britney versus Christina’, ‘Paris versus Lindsay’.

“Then feminism became a popular marketing tool.

“In the music industry, it was distilled into this idea that if you support women, and you like other women, then you’re a good feminist.

“The reverse of that is, if you don’t like all other women who exist and breathe on this earth then you’re a bad feminist. If you’re not a girl’s girl, then you’re a bad woman.”

“That’s just such an unrealistic expectation of women,” she said.

“Relationships between women are super-complex and multi-layered.

“You can like someone and dislike them at the same time; you can feel jealous of somebody but they can still be your friend; you can have the best time of your life on a night-out with someone but not be that close to them at all.

“You can pose with your arms around a person at an awards show, but in reality you’re feeling not worthy, or small – or really cocky, or confident, or a huge multitude of different emotions.

“One day you can feel completely on top of the world; the next day, you can feel like your career’s over.”

Speaking about her song Girl, So Confusing, which features on the track list of her forthcoming album Brat, she said the song is saying “sometimes it’s really confusing to be a girl, and that’s fine”.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Charli XCX attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

The pop artist, who won the visionary award at the Ivor Novellos in 2023, also reflected on the expectations put on artists by record labels.

“These days, labels are really desperate for their artists to be liked and the currency of niceness is really important in selling records, otherwise you’re bad, evil and wrong,” she said.

“You can’t separate yourself from your fans. Unless it’s extremely drastic and distant – and then that almost becomes the culture itself…”

She added: “Persona is intrinsic to the modern-day artist, unless you completely reject it and do something alien-like and cold… I can’t wait for somebody to do that, actually.

“I can’t wait for someone to be really cold and mean and icy. But we’re not in a place where any major artist could do that. I hope someone dares.”