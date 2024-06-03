Indira Varma ‘thrilled’ to live out Regency-era dream in new Doctor Who episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indira Varma ‘thrilled’ to live out Regency-era dream in new Doctor Who episode

By Press Association
Indira Varma stars as the Duchess in the upcoming Doctor Who episode (James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios/PA)
Indira Varma has said she was “thrilled” to live out her dream of acting within the Regency era in the upcoming Doctor Who episode.

The Game Of Thrones actress feels she did not previously land period drama roles due to being mixed race, crediting shows like Netflix’s Bridgerton for breaking down racial boundaries.

She will star as the mysterious Duchess of Pemberton in the sci-fi series’ new episode, which is set in Regency-era England.

Titled Rogue, the episode will see the Doctor and his companion Ruby, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, land in 1813 where guests at the duchess’ party are being murdered.

Ahead of the episode airing on Saturday, Varma said: “I’ve always wanted to be in Jane Austen so I was thrilled that it was Regency.

“I thought it was sort of a happy irony that because when I was growing up, they were always filming the Jane Austen adaptions, and being mixed race, I could never ever be in those shows.

“Now, it is all changing which is fantastic, with shows like Bridgerton, and similarly Doctor Who, it can do what it wants.

“We are in a different time now and I was just so thrilled that I was going to be in a period drama from that time.”

The actress said she had “so much fun” playing the duchess, who she described as “whimsical, greedy and playful”.

Varma has plenty of experience within the sci-fi genre, having previously starred in Torchwood as Suzie Costello and she played agent Tala Durith in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

While she noted these shows have their own “huge history”, she feels Doctor Who “stands on its own within the genre and it’s uniquely British”.

She added: “I feel really proud to be in a British show. I really love the way that the companion is written as one of the viewers, an ordinary person, and they get to go on all these adventures.

“They are the eyes and ears of the audience and I think that’s brilliant. Also the fact that the Doctor can go anywhere in time and space – anywhere, any universe, anytime in history.

“It’s not just the world that becomes your oyster, it’s the universe and beyond, isn’t it? And I just think that’s amazing.

“It can be silly and fun, and it’s also quite profound. There’s such humanity in it, and it can be incredibly moving. It’s got it all.”

The episode will also feature an alien bounty hunter called Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff, who is “about to change the Doctor’s life”.

Groff said jumping into the world of Doctor Who was a challenge, but praised Gatwa and Gibson for being “so warm and welcoming” to the new cast members.

He also hailed Gatwa as “one of the most exciting actors working today” after working with him closely on set.

“I think he is such a star. He’s so unpredictable and thrilling to act with because you never see the same thing twice,” he added.

“He’s so spontaneous, and yet so deeply connected to what he’s doing. He really cares. He’s really in it fully, and he’s got this force and positivity that is completely unique to him.

“It’s just phenomenal. I just adore him. I think he is one of the most exciting actors working today.”

Groff also revealed the pair got on so well that they attended Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour together amid their filming schedule.

The new Doctor Who episode, titled Rogue, launches on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday and airs on BBC One later in the day at 6.45pm.