Home Entertainment TV & Film

Boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul rescheduled

By Press Association
A boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rescheduled (Joel Ryan/PA)
A boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been rescheduled (Joel Ryan/PA)

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Texas has been rescheduled for November 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

The original bout between the former world heavyweight champion Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul had been set to take place on July 20.

However, the showdown was postponed on health advice given to 57-year-old Tyson after he was diagnosed with a flare-up of an ulcer problem.

Tyson reportedly became unwell while aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles during May and needed medical assistance.

Organisers of the event at the 80,000-capacity stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, have now confirmed the new date, with previously purchased tickets to be honoured or a refund offered until July 8.

Most Valuable Promotions, who are staging the event alongside Netflix, said in a statement: “The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history, Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano, is rescheduled for Friday November 15 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.”

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added: “Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul has won nine of his 10 fights (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Paul v Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Paul is 30 years Tyson’s junior and has won nine out of 10 fights, which have mostly been against ex-UFC fighters, with his only loss against Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Tyson – whose professional career ended in 2005 and has not competed since an exhibition match four years ago – is confident he will return to the ring in good shape.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” said the former world heavyweight champion, who will have turned 58 by the time he faces Paul.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight – Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”