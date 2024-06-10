Helena Bonham Carter and Mia McKenna-Bruce to star in Agatha Christie series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Helena Bonham Carter and Mia McKenna-Bruce to star in Agatha Christie series

By Press Association
Helena Bonham Carter (Ian West/PA)
Helena Bonham Carter (Ian West/PA)

British actress Helena Bonham Carter is set to star in a new Netflix series called The Seven Dials Mystery, based on Agatha Christie’s books.

How To Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, 26, leads the cast as the young sleuth Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, who appeared in the novels The Seven Dials Mystery and The Secret Of Chimneys.

She is joined by two-time Oscar-nominated actress Bonham Carter, 58, as Lady Caterham and Sherlock star Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle, a character who was in various Christie books including in Hercule Poirot mystery Cards On The Table.

Mia McKenna-Bruce sitting on the floor in a black dress while reading The Seven Dials Mystery and surrounded by clocks
Mia McKenna-Bruce (Netflix)

A first-look image shows McKenna-Bruce, a Bafta rising star winner, sitting on the floor in a black dress while reading The Seven Dials Mystery and surrounded by clocks.

The script has been penned by Broadchurch creator and former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, and the show is executive produced by The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie through her company Orchid Pictures and Chris Sussman, known for Good Omens.

McKenna-Bruce, who has also been in Peacock’s Vampire Academy and Netflix Jane Austen film Persuasion, said: “Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling.”

The series will tell the story of a lavish English country house party in 1925, where a “practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong”, according to Netflix.

Bundle is set to step in to try to solve the mystery, changing her life.

The Seven Dials Mystery will begin filming this summer.