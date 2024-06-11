Kevin Spacey says his home is being sold at auction to pay for legal bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Spacey says his home is being sold at auction to pay for legal bills

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey (PA)
Kevin Spacey has said his home is being sold at auction to settle legal bills following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The two-time Oscar winner, known for the US adaptation of House of Cards along with American Beauty, was found not guilty during a London trial after being accused of sexual offences.

Spacey was asked on YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored, in an episode uploaded on Tuesday, about how he is living at the moment.

He replied saying: “This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction.

“So I have to go back to to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now, but I’ve been in Baltimore… since we started shooting House of Cards there… I moved there (to the city) in 2012.”

Actor Kevin Spacey (James Manning/PA)

When asked why, he replied saying: “I can’t pay the bills that I owe.

“A couple of times when I thought I was going to file (for bankruptcy), but we’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”

Spacey said he owed “many millions” of dollars due to legal bills, and seemed emotional at several points during the lengthy interview, which was conducted in person.

He was sacked from Netflix’s House of Cards when the 2017 allegations emerged during the show’s sixth season, and later edited out of the movie All The Money In The World and replaced by Christopher Plummer, who had to reshoot scenes at the last minute.

Spacey won a US civil lawsuit after being accused of an unwanted sexual advance at a party in 1986, and last year was acquitted at Southwark Crown Court after being accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013.

He has always denied any criminal wrongdoing, and misconduct allegations.

Spacey admitted to British journalist Morgan he had been “pushing the boundaries”.

When asked how, he said: “Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time they didn’t want.”

“I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am,” he added in response to accusations.

“You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively.”

He added: “They should let you know they don’t want to do it so that you can understand it’s non-consensual and stop.”

Spacey has always denied any criminal wrongdoing, and misconduct allegations (Matt Crossick/PA)

The actor also denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour that were aired in a Channel 4 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked, which he criticised.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 previously said: “Spacey Unmasked is an important film exploring the balance of power and inappropriate behaviour in a work environment, aiming to give a voice to those who have previously been unable to speak out.”

In 2022, Spacey was sued at the High Court in London by a man who claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Spacey and suffered “psychiatric damage”.

The case was paused during his criminal trial, but has since restarted following a hearing in May.

Famous faces including Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry have been campaigning for his return to acting in statements to the Telegraph newspaper in May.

Spacey’s two Academy Awards were for best supporting actor for The Usual Suspects in 1996 and best actor in 2000 for American Beauty, which also secured him a Bafta for leading actor.