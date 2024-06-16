Si King cooks during live show without fellow Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Si King cooks during live show without fellow Hairy Biker Dave Myers

By Press Association
Si King and Dave Myers last had the BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West together. (BBC/South Shore Productions)
Si King and Dave Myers last had the BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West together. (BBC/South Shore Productions)

Si King cooked live in front of an audience without the other half of the Hairy Bikers team, Dave Myers, following his co-star’s death.

Known for a series of cooking and travel programme, which saw the pair travel around on motorcycles, they were a duo for around two decades.

Myers died in February at the age of 66 after battling cancer.

King was at the Good Food Show Summer event in Birmingham’s NEC, where he cooked in front of a large crowd and was joined by Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo, TV presenter Chris Bavin and Easy recipe book author Chris Baber.

The presenter also posted about signing copies of him and Myers’s book The Hairy Bikers’ Ultimate Comfort Food, with a picture of a child, saying: “Great to see all ages enjoying the book! #fastandfresh.”

While sharing another image taken at the event of King bending slightly forward while holding the mic towards him, he wrote: “Thanks for having me @goodfoodshows! Clearly I was unknowingly showing off my air saxophone skills!”

Earlier this month, King accompanied a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of Myers to raise funds for the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and children’s charity the NSPCC.

Announcing his death earlier this year, the 57-year-old said: “My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”