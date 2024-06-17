Sir Paul McCartney announces first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK shows since headlining Glastonbury in 2022.

The Beatles star, 81, will bring his Got Back tour to London and Manchester in December.

He said: “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil.

“It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

Sir Paul will play Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena on December 14 and 15 and London’s O2 on December 18 and 19.

Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications / MJ Kim)

His Got Back show includes music from throughout Sir Paul’s career, including songs from the Beatles and Wings as well as his solo material.

The tour dates mark his first live shows in the UK since his headlining set at Glastonbury in June 2022, where he became the festival’s oldest solo headliner.

The set featured surprise appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Sir Paul performed Beatles and Wings songs in a set lasting more than two hours, and was joined on stage by Springsteen for Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

It's one of the most iconic songs of the 1970s, but what was on Paul's mind when he wrote the Bond theme 'Live and Let Die'? 🎬 Find out in the latest episode of 'McCartney: A Life in Lyrics': https://t.co/ZICKoHPPo6 pic.twitter.com/Sr8Y9ynl2i — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 15, 2023

The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing I Saw Her Standing There and Band On The Run.

Sir Paul will also take his Got Back show to France and Spain, after previously announcing upcoming dates in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru this October. Today, Paul has also announced shows in France and Spain.

He launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 show across the US before his Glastonbury appearance.

In 2023 he performed 18 shows throughout Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets for the UK shows are on sale from June 21 at 10am.