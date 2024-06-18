David Tennant joins star-studded The Thursday Murder Club cast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Tennant joins star-studded The Thursday Murder Club cast

By Press Association
Doctor Who star David Tennant is the latest casting announcement (Ian West/PA)
David Tennant and Naomi Ackie are among the latest stars to sign on to the film adaptation of Richard Osman’s hit book The Thursday Murder Club.

The Doctor Who star and Master Of None actress are joining the cast of the upcoming crime drama alongside The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce, Line Of Duty’s Daniel Mays and Killing Eve actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The line-up additions come after it was recently revealed that Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie will play the lead roles in the Netflix movie.

The 2020 bestseller, which was Osman’s debut novel, follows retirement residents who attempt to investigate murders in their sleepy English village for fun, but find themselves caught in a real case.

More have since been released in the series, which features Elizabeth Best, an ex-spy, Joyce Meadowcroft, a former nurse, ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif and former union activist Ron Ritchie.

On the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Osman said Ron would be played by Irish actor and James Bond star Brosnan while Elizabeth would be portrayed by Dame Helen.

Sir Ben Kingsley is set to play Ibrahim and Imrie will portray Joyce.

Graham Norton Show – London
Richard Osman (Ian West/PA)

The film will be written and directed by Home Alone and Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, who will also produce it alongside Jennifer Todd.

Osman previously said filming will take place from the end of June through to September in England.

The former Pointless presenter published the second book in the series, The Man Who Died Twice, in 2021, the third book, The Bullet That Missed, in 2022, and the latest instalment, The Last Devil To Die, in September 2023.