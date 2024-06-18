David Tennant joins star-studded The Thursday Murder Club cast

David Tennant and Naomi Ackie are among the latest stars to sign on to the film adaptation of Richard Osman’s hit book The Thursday Murder Club.

The Doctor Who star and Master Of None actress are joining the cast of the upcoming crime drama alongside The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce, Line Of Duty’s Daniel Mays and Killing Eve actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

The line-up additions come after it was recently revealed that Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie will play the lead roles in the Netflix movie.

The 2020 bestseller, which was Osman’s debut novel, follows retirement residents who attempt to investigate murders in their sleepy English village for fun, but find themselves caught in a real case.

More have since been released in the series, which features Elizabeth Best, an ex-spy, Joyce Meadowcroft, a former nurse, ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif and former union activist Ron Ritchie.

On the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Osman said Ron would be played by Irish actor and James Bond star Brosnan while Elizabeth would be portrayed by Dame Helen.

Sir Ben Kingsley is set to play Ibrahim and Imrie will portray Joyce.

The film will be written and directed by Home Alone and Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, who will also produce it alongside Jennifer Todd.

Osman previously said filming will take place from the end of June through to September in England.

The former Pointless presenter published the second book in the series, The Man Who Died Twice, in 2021, the third book, The Bullet That Missed, in 2022, and the latest instalment, The Last Devil To Die, in September 2023.