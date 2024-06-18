A stagger down memory lane, sweetie? Absolutely Fabulous stars to reunite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

A stagger down memory lane, sweetie? Absolutely Fabulous stars to reunite

By Press Association
The stars of Absolutely Fabulous will reunite for a one-off special (Gold/PA)
The stars of Absolutely Fabulous will reunite for a one-off special (Gold/PA)

The stars of classic British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous will reunite for the first time since 2016 for a one-off special.

Stars Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Julia Sawalha and Jane Horrocks will reminisce about their time working on the 90s show during the new one-off programme, which will tell the story of how it was made.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will also pay tribute to June Whitfield, who died in 2018 at the age of 93 and is known for her role as Mother in the series.

Ab Fab, as it is known among fans, first appeared on UK screens in 1992 and ran until 2003, followed PR boss Edina, played by Saunders, and retired model Patsy, played by Dame Joanna, as they attempted to relive their youth in 60s London by chasing 90s fads and indulging in heavy drinking and drugs.

Lumley and Saunders at the Absolutely Fabulous The Movie World Premiere – London
Dame Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders at the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous The Movie (Ian West/PA)

Their hedonistic lifestyle constantly led to personal crises which were eventually solved by Eddie’s daughter Saffy, played by Sawalha.

Horrocks featured as Eddie’s foolish personal assistant Bubble.

Absolutely Fabulous made a three-episode return between 2011 and 2012 to celebrate its 20th anniversary and in 2016 a film based on the series was released.

Saunders, who created and starred in the comedy, said she was thankful for the “kind and helpful” programme.

She said: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me.”

Dame Joanna  added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Kirsty Hanson, who commissioned the documentary for comedy channel Gold said the show “helped break the mould for female-led comedy” and added fans are “in for a real treat”.

Actors will be joined on the show by the sitcom’s costume designers and famous fans to tell behind-the-scenes secrets and present never-before-seen clips.

The documentary, produced by Expectation, will air on Gold later this year.