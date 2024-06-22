Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces birth of baby boy with Cam Holmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces birth of baby boy with Cam Holmes

By Press Association
Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller has given birth (Netflix/PA)
Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller has given birth (Netflix/PA)

Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller has announced she has given birth to a baby boy with Cam Holmes, whom she met on the Netflix reality dating show.

The 30-year-old posted a black and white photo to Instagram which showed two hands cradling the arm of a baby alongside a caption that read: “Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes. 20.06.2024”

The reality star revealed she had undergone a “traumatic birth” on her Instagram story but said Reggie, Holmes, and herself were “happy and healthy”.

“Thank you everyone so much for your love and support,” she said.

“Although me, daddy and bubba are all happy and healthy I did unfortunately experience a really traumatic birth so just taking my time to rest and recover with plenty of RHOBH (The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills)”, she added.

“This is something I definitely will be sharing with you guys when I’m a bit better emotionally and hormonally!”.

Holmes wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you all for your messages and comments.

“We’ll share a bit more about everything soon enough but for now we just gonna enjoy the bubble me em and little man are in right now.”

A number of Love Island stars including Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole, Tasha Ghouri and Olivia Bowen offered their congratulations in the comments of the social media post.

Miller announced her pregnancy on January 1 and shared a series of photos showing her and Holmes posing with the sonogram pictures and cradling her baby bump.

She was one of the standout stars of the second series of reality television dating game show Too Hot To Handle, alongside Holmes, which aired in 2021.