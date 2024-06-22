Shania Twain teases Glastonbury show saying there will be no costume changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Shania Twain teases Glastonbury show saying there will be no costume changes

By Press Association
Shania Twain will play Glastonbury next week. (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain will play Glastonbury next week. (Ian West/PA)

Shania Twain has teased how her Glastonbury slot will unfold ahead of her legends afternoon show.

The Canadian singer, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform next Sunday at the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset.

Other artists including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey have all filled the coveted slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Shania Twain with Vernon Kay (James Watkins/BBC)

Twain, 58, told Vernon Kay’s Tracks Of My Years on BBC Radio 2: “It’s a wow moment, it’s the big topic of conversation and has been now for all this whole lead time up to this moment with all of us.

“I’ve come to realise that it’s more than a concert, it’s more than the Pyramid Stage, it’s more than the slot, it’s an event, it’s a cultural event, it’s an annual stamp (and is a place that) hugely committed fans go to every year regardless of who the talent is.”

She added that it is a “bonding” event, and replied “no”, when asked about costume changes.

When asked why, she told Kay that it is “not Vegas”, a nod to her previous residencies in Las Vegas, which featured horses on stage.

Twain added that Glastonbury is “very, very different” and said “it’s all about hit songs”.

The singer has struggled with her voice in recent years following a bout of Lyme disease and did not release an album for 15 years until the record Now.

In 2018, she underwent open-throat surgery to repair damage done by the debilitating illness, and last year put out the record Queen Of Me.

While speaking about touring, Twain said she does not “love the travel”, and is not someone who is “partying on the bus”.

She also said: “After my recovery with my voice… something really, really changed and I thought, people, they’re the only reason I’m actually still doing this (music) live.

Shania Twain on Tracks Of My Years. (James Watkins/BBC)

“Yeah, so, you know, there’s a definite appreciation that I have that is new and refreshed and, the audience is new and refreshed.

“I mean, a lot of these kids… they used to come when they were three, four or five with their parents, now they’re 23, 24, 25. (You are) watching the generations reconnect.”

Twain’s third Las Vegas residency began in May at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino and she will return to that stage following shows in the UK including at BST Hyde Park in London.

Glastonbury is held from June 26 to June 30.

Tracks Of My Years is on BBC Sounds.