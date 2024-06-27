Ronan Keating: It would be harder for Boyzone to survive if we were starting now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ronan Keating: It would be harder for Boyzone to survive if we were starting now

By Press Association
Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham (Niall Carson/PA)
Keith Duffy, Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham (Niall Carson/PA)

Ronan Keating has said it would have been harder for Boyzone to get their big break if they were making music now.

The Irish band, created by Louis Walsh in 1993, rocketed to fame with hits such as No Matter What, Words, So Good, Coming Home Now and Father And Son.

It made stars of Keating, Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch, but Keating said the band would not have been as successful if they were setting out today.

Boyzone line up in a street with cars and fans behind them
Boyzone in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There’s so much great talent out there, and because of social media there’s so much exposure.

“So it’s hard to be heard and to be seen, to be honest.

“I know that sounds crazy, but because there’s so much it’s hard to separate the good from the bad sometimes.

“And I’m not saying that we’re better than others, but it’s just there’s so much good stuff coming through all the time.

“I think it would have been harder for a band like Boyzone to survive in this kind of climate.

“I look at the success of One Direction and what they did on a global scale and how good they were and how good their music was.

“It’s just different, I guess, and I think it’s would have been harder.”

Stephen Gately stands in front of a billboard for the film Up
Stephen Gately died in 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)

Gately died in 2009 at the age of 33, shortly after the band staged a comeback.

They continued as a four-piece and in 2018 they celebrated their 25th anniversary with their last tour and album.

Keating recently announced he will step down from hosting the Magic Radio breakfast show after seven years so he can focus on “reconnecting” with his music.

The singer, who presents the show with Harriet Scott, will leave at the end of July.

He said: “I have missed the school runs. I would love to be there in the mornings.

“I was never a morning person, before I did Magic it was the total opposite for me.

“So I think my body clock has changed dramatically now so I think I’ll enjoy the school runs.”