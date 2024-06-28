Pearl Jam cancel Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig after ‘illness in the band’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pearl Jam cancel Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig after ‘illness in the band’

By Press Association
Pearl Jam have cancelled their performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Suzan Moore/PA)
Pearl Jam have cancelled their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium gig due to “illness in the band”.

The 1990s alternative rock band, fronted by Eddie Vedder, were due to play the London football stadium on Saturday but said in a statement on Friday on Instagram that there was “no other option” than to cancel.

The stadium has confirmed tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and says the concert will not be rescheduled “despite best efforts”.

Inside an empty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Pearl Jam blamed ‘illness in the band’ for the cancellation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Standing tickets for the gig on the Dark Matter Tour, which sees the band supported by former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft and Irish indie rockers The Murder Capital, have been priced at £135.

The band’s statement on Instagram read: “The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been cancelled due to illness in the band.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

“We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favourite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.

“We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”

The venue has not confirmed whether it will be refunding ticket holders’ fees, which total more than £20 on some tickets.

The PA news agency has contacted the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for clarification around whether fees will be refunded.

On refunds for hotel and travel costs, the stadium has told gig goers to refer to the terms and conditions of providers.