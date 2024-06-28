Florence Pugh reveals she is ‘tiptoeing’ towards directing and producing films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Florence Pugh reveals she is ‘tiptoeing’ towards directing and producing films

By Press Association
Florence Pugh at Glastonbury Festival (Hannah Roberts/PA)
Actress Florence Pugh has revealed she is “tiptoeing” towards directing and producing films.

During a Dune: Part Two Q&A at Glastonbury Festival, the Midsommar actress, 28, said she is “in the process of learning” the craft.

Asked if she has ever considered directing, producing or writing she said: “That’s definitely been something that I accidentally gravitated towards.

Actress Florence Pugh at Pilton Palais Cinema at Glastonbury Festival
“I think when you know that you like things a certain way, you do that naturally, whether it’s to do with your character or maybe how things could be changed in a scene and I’m definitely someone that would love to do that.

“I do however think that being a director and being a producer requires a lot of education.

“And I really want to do it when I know and I’ve learned enough.

“It’s a huge responsibility to guide people and you have to remove your ego and you have to help people and cradle people and hold the story at the same time.

“There’s so many hands that you have to hold and I think, for me, I would love to do it, I’m in the process of learning, I am producing at the moment.

“I’m tiptoeing but, that’s the process, I really don’t want to cut corners. I want to make sure that I’m learning properly.”

The British star, who has appeared in films including Little Women and Don’t Worry Darling, revealed that this was her first time attending the Somerset festival – which is taking place over the weekend.

Reflecting on her next career move, she added: “I just finished my second Marvel movie (Thunderbolts), which was pretty huge, I literally wrapped like five days ago.

“But that was amazing.

“What’s next? I think it’s a tiny bit of a break. I think I need to do some dancing and I need to do some hugging with friends and I just need to enjoy.

“My dad always says ‘Make sure you make time to smell the roses’ and I’m very bad at that.

“This is my time to smell the roses,” she added.