Home Lifestyle

Cate Blanchett says she would return as Galadriel for Lord Of The Rings spin-off

By Press Association
The actress was taking questions from an audience at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Cate Blanchett has said she would return as Galadriel for the upcoming Lord Of The Rings spin-off if asked, as she would “do anything with Andy Serkis”.

It was announced in May that Serkis would direct a new Lord Of The Rings film about his character Gollum, with Sir Peter Jackson, the director of the original trilogy, set to return as producer with his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

After a film screening at Glastonbury Festival, Blanchett was asked if she would return as her character Galadriel in the film – which is set for release in 2026.

Cate Blanchett, left, in conversation on stage at the Pilton Palais during the Glastonbury Festival
“I would do anything with Andy Serkis, anything, I love him to death,” the 55-year-old actress said.

“That bunch of people have been like a life raft for me, and I adore Andy, so yes.

“I finagled my way into The Hobbit.

“(Serkis) is here (at Glastonbury) … so I will go and hunt him down.”

Blanchett said she had not yet had any discussions with Serkis about the new Lord Of The Rings project, as she set off to watch singer-songwriter Paloma Faith on the Pyramid Stage.

Andy Serkis
She was speaking after taking questions from the audience following a screening of her 2007 film I’m Not There, for which she received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Bob Dylan alongside Christian Bale, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw.

The film was shown at Worthy Farm’s Pilton Palais cinema and Blanchett was met with cheers as she appeared on stage after a round of applause when the movie finished.

Reflecting on the film, Blanchett told the audience she felt “liberated” playing Dylan and and paid tribute to the work of director Todd Haynes, saying she “loved” the way he works.

Re-watching the film for the first time in a long time, Blanchett added it was particularly special to see fellow Australian Ledger, who died in 2008.