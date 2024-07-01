Dua Lipa announces Wembley Stadium show following Glastonbury triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa announces Wembley Stadium show following Glastonbury triumph

By Press Association
Dua Lipa performing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Dua Lipa performing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Dua Lipa has announced that she will perform at Wembley Stadium next summer following her acclaimed headline performance at Glastonbury on Friday.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all!” she said.

“I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The singer will take to the stage on June 20 2025, with tickets on sale from 10am on Friday July 12.

O2 customers will get early access to tickets from 10am on Wednesday July 10 via the Priority app.

Lipa described her headline set at Glastonbury as the “best night of my life”.

The pop star performed hit after hit as she took to the Pyramid Stage, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

The performance prompted a post-Glastonbury chart surge and she faces a battle with Imagine Dragons for this week’s UK number one album.

Radical Optimism, which was released on May 3, has jumped 25 places in the UK albums chart following Friday’s show, which was also broadcast live on the BBC.

It puts her less than 300 units behind the Las Vegas-based pop band’s Loom, which was released last Friday.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from her set on Instagram, she wrote: “Best night of my life!!! Headlining Glastonbury 2024 – beyond my wildest dreams and I’m still taking it all in!!!

“Thank you thank you everyone who came to see us! Believe in the magic because it’s real!!!”

The headline set saw her bring out surprise guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala.

The pair performed The Less I Know The Better from his band’s 2015 album Currents.