Robbie Williams entertains BST crowd with special guest Danny Dyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Robbie Williams entertains BST crowd with special guest Danny Dyer

By Press Association
Robbie Williams performed to thousands at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)
Robbie Williams performed to thousands at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)

Robbie Williams entertained the crowds at his headline gig in London’s Hyde Park by delivering an energy-fuelled set which featured a surprise appearance from actor Danny Dyer.

The British singer, 50, took the thousands of adoring fans at the British Summer Time (BST) show on a two-hour journey through his back catalogue playing hits including Angels, Candy and Rock DJ.

He kicked off the sold-out show by being raised to the stage in an all-white suit and tank top to perform his 1997 classic Let Me Entertain You alongside a troupe of dancers.

Robbie Williams dressed in all white with his arms out stretched on stage at BST Hyde Park in London
Robbie Williams performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)

After playing songs including Land Of A Thousand Dances and Come Undone, he shared his relief that England had secured a place in the Euros semi-finals after the team secured victory over Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout just before his show.

Fans shared videos online of crowds gathering around mobile phones and radios to watch the tense final moments of the match while they waited for Williams to take to the stage.

As part of the celebrations during the night, the singer brought out EastEnders star Dyer for a rendition of Blur’s hit Park Life.

Robbie Williams dressed in a white suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone and with his mouth open wide on stage
Williams began the performance decked out in an all-white suit (Ian West/PA)

“It’s the double act you didn’t know you needed in your life,” Williams told the crowd as Dyer appeared before the actor said: “Let’s have it, Hyde Park.”

The singer also reminisced on the early days of his career in boy band Take That by performing a number of their tracks including 1991’s Do What U Like and 1992 hit Could It Be Magic.

Throughout the show, Williams changed up his attire by adding a red rhinestone jacket at one stage and finished by wearing a black lounge suit with white trim.

He closed out the performance with his career-defining track Angels as a dazzling display of fireworks lit up the sky over Hyde Park.

Robbie Williams points out to the crowd while female dancers behind him stick out their bottoms
Williams treated fans to performances of his most famous hits (Ian West/PA)

Country star Shania Twain is set to take to the stage on Sunday for her headline BST show.

The singer-songwriter, who performed the coveted Glastonbury legends slot last weekend, is expected to perform her hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Next weekend, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks is still expected to take to the stage on Friday for her headline show.

On Saturday, she had to postpone a show in Glasgow just hours before she was due to take the stage following a leg injury and has subsequently postponed her Manchester show on Tuesday as well.

Australian singer superstar Kylie Minogue will top the bill next Saturday while South Korean stars Stray Kids will close out the run next Sunday.