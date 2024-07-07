Kevin Sinfield leads sport stars paying respects at funeral of Rob Burrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield leads sport stars paying respects at funeral of Rob Burrow

By Press Association
Kevin Sinfield leaving Pontefract Crematorium, West Yorkshire following the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Kevin Sinfield leaving Pontefract Crematorium, West Yorkshire following the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield was among the thousands who gathered to pay their final respects to his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow at his private funeral on Sunday.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who died last month aged 41 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, was cremated at Pontefract Crematorium following a service with many ex-teammates, coaches and staff in attendance.

Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity in a campaign to raise awareness and fund research.

Jayne and Kevin Sinfield holding hands outside crematorium
Kevin Sinfield and his wife Jayne arrive at Pontefract Crematorium, West Yorkshire, before the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The former rugby league player was pictured in a black suit as he arrived at the crematorium alongside his wife Jayne Sinfield.

Sinfield flew back from New Zealand, where he has been with England’s rugby union squad in his role as skills/kicking coach, for the service.

The 43-year-old was granted compassionate leave by England head coach Steve Borthwick and missed Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks to bid farewell to Burrow.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan leaving Pontefract Crematorium
Jamie Jones-Buchanan leaving Pontefract Crematorium following the funeral for Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fellow former Leeds players Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jamie Peacock were among those also present, as well as Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

The date of the funeral, July 7, is the day Leeds Rhinos annually celebrate ‘Rob Burrow Day’ because of the number seven shirt he wore during his career.

The funeral procession passed by Featherstone Lions’ ground where Burrow played rugby as a young boy, and slowed again through Featherstone near to where he played junior rugby.

Rob Burrow's funeral cortege
Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege passed through Featherstone town centre, West Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five cars were present on the cortege – the hearse was followed by wife Lindsey and their three children Macy, Maya and Jackson, alongside his parents Geoff and Irene.

The cars arrived at Pontefract Crematorium, passing by family and friends for the final time before a haka was performed as Burrow was carried out of the hearse.