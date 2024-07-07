Kevin Sinfield leads sport stars paying respects at funeral of Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield was among the thousands who gathered to pay their final respects to his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow at his private funeral on Sunday.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who died last month aged 41 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, was cremated at Pontefract Crematorium following a service with many ex-teammates, coaches and staff in attendance.

Sinfield and Burrow raised millions together for charity in a campaign to raise awareness and fund research.

Kevin Sinfield and his wife Jayne arrive at Pontefract Crematorium, West Yorkshire, before the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The former rugby league player was pictured in a black suit as he arrived at the crematorium alongside his wife Jayne Sinfield.

Sinfield flew back from New Zealand, where he has been with England’s rugby union squad in his role as skills/kicking coach, for the service.

The 43-year-old was granted compassionate leave by England head coach Steve Borthwick and missed Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks to bid farewell to Burrow.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan leaving Pontefract Crematorium following the funeral for Rob Burrow (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fellow former Leeds players Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jamie Peacock were among those also present, as well as Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

The date of the funeral, July 7, is the day Leeds Rhinos annually celebrate ‘Rob Burrow Day’ because of the number seven shirt he wore during his career.

The funeral procession passed by Featherstone Lions’ ground where Burrow played rugby as a young boy, and slowed again through Featherstone near to where he played junior rugby.

Rob Burrow’s funeral cortege passed through Featherstone town centre, West Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five cars were present on the cortege – the hearse was followed by wife Lindsey and their three children Macy, Maya and Jackson, alongside his parents Geoff and Irene.

The cars arrived at Pontefract Crematorium, passing by family and friends for the final time before a haka was performed as Burrow was carried out of the hearse.