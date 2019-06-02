Dave Wardell and police dog impress on BGT after Queen signs Finn’s Law

Pc Dave Wardell and his retired police dog Finn opened the Britain’s Got Talent final by announcing the Queen has signed a law to give service animals greater protection from attacks.

Finn, who is now retired, saved Mr Wardell’s life when a robbery suspect they were pursuing turned on them with a knife in 2016. The dog suffered serious stab wounds to the chest and head but did not let go until reinforcements arrived.

The duo have made it through to the final of the ITV show with a series of performances based on the idea that Finn can read minds, and were the first act to take to the stage on Sunday night.

After finishing their magic act, Mr Wardell told the audience: “After our first audition aired the Queen stayed up late one night and she signed off on Finn’s Law.

“So on June 8, Saturday next week, Finn’s Law becomes a law.”

Dave and Finn 🐶❤ It truly has been INCREDIBLE to have you on #BGT #BGTFinal #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/665Mrrhmg2 — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) June 2, 2019

Judge Simon Cowell said the pair were one of his favourite acts, adding: “I love you and I am absolutely in love with Finn.

“He is adorable.”

Fellow panellist David Walliams added: “With the law being passed you are winners already.”

Flakefleet Primary School choir followed Dave and Finn with a lively rendition of Take That’s Rule The World.

Walliams said he hoped the singers would win the show.

“It was joyous, it was magical,” he said.

Amanda Holden said she was moved to tears while Cowell said they were the most fun act to have made a Britain’s Got Talent final.

Eleven acts will take to the stage in the hope of winning £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.