Porsche’s Taycan receives comprehensive update with increases in range and performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche’s Taycan receives comprehensive update with increases in range and performance

By Press Association
Porsche has given its Taycan an upgrade
Porsche has given its Taycan an upgrade

Porsche has unveiled an upgraded version of its Taycan electric model.

One of the biggest changes to the Taycan is the inclusion of a larger battery – now 12kWh bigger than before at 105kWh – which unlocks a top range of 422 miles on rear-drive, single-motor Taycan models equipped with the optional Performance Battery Plus.

Porsche Taycan
The Taycan will continue to be available in a trio of bodystyles

It represents a big jump on the 314 miles that you would’ve got from the equivalent model in the older range of Taycans.

Porsche has also managed to increase the charging speed of the new Taycan, too, with it now standing at 320kW, which is 50kW than before. The tweak makes it the fastest-charging electric vehicle on sale in the UK and means that when plugged into a suitably rapid charger. The battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 18 minutes.

The Taycan line-up kicks off with a single rear-motor version, followed by a trio of twin-motor setups in the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. As follows usual Porsche convention, the Turbo S is the fastest-accelerating of the lot with a 0-60mph time of just 2.2 seconds. The standard Taycan still achieves that sprint in 4.6 seconds.

As with other Porsche models, the new Taycan – available in standard saloon, Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo layouts – has a subtly changed exterior, with slightly reprofiled headlights up front and a redesigned front bumper.

Prices for the new Taycan will kick off at £86,500 for the standard rear-motor version, rising to £95,900 for the 4S, £134,100 for the Turbo and £161,400 for the Turbo S.

The most expensive version in the range stands as the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, which comes in at £162,500.