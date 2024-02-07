Nestle to discontinue Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nestle to discontinue Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars

By Press Association
Nestle has announced it is discontinuing its Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars following a decline in sales (Nestle/PA)
The Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars are to disappear from shelves following a decline in sales, maker Nestle has announced.

Nestle said the chocolate-covered Breakaway will no longer be produced from March, to make way for new products.

Breakaway fans can still buy the bar throughout February and March at Sainsbury’s while stocks last.

The Breakaway, made with wholemeal, oat and coconut flours, was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988.

As well as the Breakaway, Nestle is also discontinuing Yorkie Biscuit bars – not to be confused with Yorkie chocolate bars, which are “staying for good”.

Yorkie Biscuit
A packet of Yorkie Biscuit bars (Nestle/PA)

It follows Nestle blaming falling sales on its decision in November to discontinue the Caramac bar after 64 years.

A Nestle spokeswoman said: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

“We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

Nestle said one new product will be a variation on the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut with hazelnut filling layered between the wafers, which will be available in supermarkets from February.