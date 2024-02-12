New Aston Martin Vantage revealed with huge power boost and overhauled interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aston Martin Vantage revealed with huge power boost and overhauled interior

By Press Association
The new Vantage gets a significant power hike. (Aston Martin)
The new Vantage gets a significant power hike. (Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has unveiled a heavily updated version of its Vantage sports car – the entry point to the British firm’s line-up.

The current Vantage arrived on the scene in 2018, and though it’s always been billed as the sportiest version in Aston Martin’s range, a range of changes have now been made to make it the ‘most driver-focused and fastest Vantage’ ever.

Key to the changes is a significantly more powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, representing a 153bhp increase. The torque figure also jumps by 115Nm to 800Nm. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 202mph. The drive is delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox as well.

The Vantage’s V8 engine now produces 656bhp. (Aston Martin)

The impressive performance boost comes from a range of tunes made to the engine, including larger turbos and increased cooling, while the gearbox has been revised to deliver ‘punchier in-gear acceleration’.

Aston Martin has stiffened the chassis to maximise the driving experience, while changes have been made to the steering feel. Michelin has also created a set of tyres specifically for the new Vantage to cover the standard-fit 21-inch forged alloy wheels. There’s also a new adjustable traction control feature, which offers a range of different settings depending on the skill and confidence of the driver.

The new Vantage’s design is inspired by that of the DB12 and features a new front end that boasts a significantly larger grille and Matrix LED headlights featuring Aston Martin’s new lighting signature. Frameless door mirrors and pop-out door handles are also new for the Vantage, while it also comes with larger diameter quad exhaust tailpipes, though the rear isn’t changed significantly compared to the outgoing car.

The interior gets a significant overhaul. (Aston Martin)

It’s inside where some of the most noticeable changes have been made, though, with a redesigned cabin that is far more modern than its predecessor. The general look mirrors that of the DB12, with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system positioned lower, and includes enhanced smartphone connectivity and gesture control. While more controls have been integrated into the screen, commonly used buttons such as drive selection and climate settings remain as physical buttons.

Production of the new Aston Martin Vantage will begin at the firm’s main facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, in March, with first deliveries expected to begin in time for the summer.