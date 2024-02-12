New Aston Martin Vantage revealed with huge power boost and overhauled interior

Aston Martin has unveiled a heavily updated version of its Vantage sports car – the entry point to the British firm’s line-up.

The current Vantage arrived on the scene in 2018, and though it’s always been billed as the sportiest version in Aston Martin’s range, a range of changes have now been made to make it the ‘most driver-focused and fastest Vantage’ ever.

Key to the changes is a significantly more powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, representing a 153bhp increase. The torque figure also jumps by 115Nm to 800Nm. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 202mph. The drive is delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox as well.

The Vantage’s V8 engine now produces 656bhp. (Aston Martin)

The impressive performance boost comes from a range of tunes made to the engine, including larger turbos and increased cooling, while the gearbox has been revised to deliver ‘punchier in-gear acceleration’.

Aston Martin has stiffened the chassis to maximise the driving experience, while changes have been made to the steering feel. Michelin has also created a set of tyres specifically for the new Vantage to cover the standard-fit 21-inch forged alloy wheels. There’s also a new adjustable traction control feature, which offers a range of different settings depending on the skill and confidence of the driver.

The new Vantage’s design is inspired by that of the DB12 and features a new front end that boasts a significantly larger grille and Matrix LED headlights featuring Aston Martin’s new lighting signature. Frameless door mirrors and pop-out door handles are also new for the Vantage, while it also comes with larger diameter quad exhaust tailpipes, though the rear isn’t changed significantly compared to the outgoing car.

The interior gets a significant overhaul. (Aston Martin)

It’s inside where some of the most noticeable changes have been made, though, with a redesigned cabin that is far more modern than its predecessor. The general look mirrors that of the DB12, with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system positioned lower, and includes enhanced smartphone connectivity and gesture control. While more controls have been integrated into the screen, commonly used buttons such as drive selection and climate settings remain as physical buttons.

Production of the new Aston Martin Vantage will begin at the firm’s main facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, in March, with first deliveries expected to begin in time for the summer.