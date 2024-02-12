Second US company prepares to make Moon history after Peregrine’s fiery demise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second US company prepares to make Moon history after Peregrine’s fiery demise

By Press Association
Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Odysseus lander is ready to blast off on a week-long journey to the Moon on Valentine’s Day (Intuitive Machines/Nasa/PA)
Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C Odysseus lander is ready to blast off on a week-long journey to the Moon on Valentine’s Day (Intuitive Machines/Nasa/PA)

A private lunar space probe is looking to make history this week as it undergoes final preparations for its week-long journey to the Moon.

The Nova-C Odysseus lander, built by Texas-based space flight company Intuitive Machines (IM), is ready to to blast off on Valentine’s Day – just weeks after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down following a fuel leak.

If successful, Odysseus could become the first private mission – called IM-1 – to land intact on the lunar surface.

It would also be the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme – Apollo 17 – more than 50 years ago.

The launch window for Odysseus – a hexagonal cylinder around 13ft (4m) tall and 5ft (1.57m) wide – opens at 05.57am UK time on February 14.

The 1,488lb (675kg) spacecraft will blast off on board SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

It is part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to involve commercial companies in the exploration of the Moon as the space agency focuses on getting astronauts back there through its Artemis programme.

If all goes to plan, Odysseus could attempt a lunar landing on February 22.

The landing site will be at Malapert A, a crater near the Moon’s south pole.

Once it is on the surface, Odysseus will operate for roughly two weeks, or one lunar day.

On board the lander are 12 payloads, which includes a Nasa instrument known as Scalpss (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies) – a four-camera system which aims to capture Odysseus’s descent to the lunar surface.

MDA UK, a Canadian space technology company with offices in Harwell, Oxfordshire, is developing landing sensors for three IM missions – other two planned for later in the year – with funding from the UK Space Agency (UKSA).

The UKSA has spent £3.4 million, spread across these three missions as part of its partnership with MDA UK.

UKSA chief executive Dr Paul Bate said: “As interest in lunar exploration grows around the world, this mission will see Intuitive Machines and MDA UK play a key part in developing services that will be integral to Nasa’s Artemis programme, contributing to science that will improve our understanding of the Moon and how we can interact with it sustainably to support future crewed missions.

“With funding from the UK Space Agency, MDA UK is developing crucial technologies – such as the rangefinder that will help guide the mission spacecraft to the lunar south pole – providing another example of how UK-based expertise are increasingly sought after for international science and exploration missions.”

The lander will also be carrying a sculpture – called Moon Phases – by American artist Jeff Koons.

Odysseus will be insulated with a lightweight fabric – a shimmery gold material that normally lines the insides of ski jackets – made by US sports apparel company Columbia Sportswear.

If successful, IM-1 will be the first private mission to perform a soft landing on the Moon after three failed attempts.

The Beresheet lander, built by Israel’s SpaceIL, crashed during descent in 2019, while the Hakuto-R M1 lander, from Japanese company ispace, was destroyed while attempting to land in April last year.

Last month, the Peregrine lunar lander, operated by US company Astrobotic, suffered a fuel leak just hours after launch, preventing the spacecraft from attempting a lunar landing.

Controlled Moon landings have only been performed by government agencies, including the US, Soviet Union, China, India and Japan.