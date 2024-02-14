Facelifted Skoda Octavia revealed with upgraded engines and ChatGPT integration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Facelifted Skoda Octavia revealed with upgraded engines and ChatGPT integration

By Press Association
The Octavia has received a range of updates for 2024. (Skoda)
Skoda has revealed an updated version of its popular Octavia, which brings significant technology upgrades and next-generation engines.

The Octavia is by far Skoda’s most popular car, with more than seven million examples sold across four generations, the latest of which was introduced in 2020. Styling changes on this new model are fairly small, and include subtly redesigned bumpers, an updated version grille and new Matrix LED headlights.

Moving inside, the Octavia is available with the option of a larger 13-inch touchscreen with a digital instrument cluster included as standard. Skoda will soon introduce the AI ChatGPT chatbot into its own voice assistant, which will expand the range of functions available.

ChatGPT will soon be introduced to the new Skoda Octavia. (Skoda)

Skoda will offer nine ‘Design Selection’ combinations in the Octavia’s interior, with a greater use of sustainable and recycled materials being used. This includes ‘eco’ leather tanned using coffee husks rather than chemicals. Like the current model, the Octavia will be sold as both a large hatchback and an estate car.

Though plug-in hybrid models will likely follow in the future, at launch the Octavia will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Power outputs range from 114bhp in the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel, increasing to 262bhp with the top-spec vRS model. The latter boasts 20bhp more than before. Mild-hybrid technology is also available on the 1.5-litre petrol engine when paired to a DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda has enhanced the range of safety features available with a new attention and drowsiness assist that is able to sense when a driver is both distracted or fatigued. There’s an optional park assist feature that can not only autonomously park but also exit a space, while a feature that allows drivers to park the car using the Skoda app is coming soon.

The Octavia will be available in four trim levels – SE Technology, SE L, Sportline and vRS – with prices likely to start from around £27,000 when sales begin later in the year.