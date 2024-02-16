Jaguar I-Pace once owned by King Charles heads to auction

An electric Jaguar I-Pace which was once owned by King Charles is heading to auction where it could fetch up to £70,000.

The ‘Loire Blue’ I-Pace – which was the first electric vehicle used by the Royal Family – was purchased by the then-Prince of Wales in September 2018 with the high-specification car’s exterior colour contrasting a ‘Light Oyster Windsor’ interior leather upholstery.

The I-Pace could fetch up to £70,000 at auction

King Charles also had a fast charger installed at Clarence House – his official London residence – in order to top up the I-Pace when it was parked.

The Jaguar, which is being sold at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, March 2 by Historic Auctioneers, was returned to Jaguar in December 2020 having covered just 3,000 miles and offered for sale through its appointed dealer in Oxford.

It has now covered 35,000 miles while its current owner, Karen French of Bampton, Oxfordshire, said: “This I-Pace was exactly what I was looking for and pretty much on my doorstep. It was only when I agreed to buy it that I discovered its extraordinary history – I was absolutely thrilled.”

The interior leather contrasts the exterior

The I-Pace now heads to auction with an estimate of between £55,000 and £70,000 when it goes under the hammer alongside 180 other classic and collector cars as part of the Historics Auctioneers event.

Mathew Priddy, Historics’ head of auctions, said: “We are thrilled to bring this royal icon to auction. It’s an unrepeatable piece of electric motoring history. It will remain surely the most significant example, which will be reflected in its increasing value.”