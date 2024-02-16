Jaguar I-Pace once owned by King Charles heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jaguar I-Pace once owned by King Charles heads to auction

By Press Association
The I-Pace is finished in a special blue colour picked out by the King
The I-Pace is finished in a special blue colour picked out by the King

An electric Jaguar I-Pace which was once owned by King Charles is heading to auction where it could fetch up to £70,000.

The ‘Loire Blue’ I-Pace – which was the first electric vehicle used by the Royal Family – was purchased by the then-Prince of Wales in September 2018 with the high-specification car’s exterior colour contrasting a ‘Light Oyster Windsor’ interior leather upholstery.

King Jaguar I-Pace
The I-Pace could fetch up to £70,000 at auction

King Charles also had a fast charger installed at Clarence House – his official London residence – in order to top up the I-Pace when it was parked.

The Jaguar, which is being sold at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, March 2 by Historic Auctioneers, was returned to Jaguar in December 2020 having covered just 3,000 miles and offered for sale through its appointed dealer in Oxford.

It has now covered 35,000 miles while its current owner, Karen French of Bampton, Oxfordshire, said: “This I-Pace was exactly what I was looking for and pretty much on my doorstep. It was only when I agreed to buy it that I discovered its extraordinary history – I was absolutely thrilled.”

King Jaguar I-Pace
The interior leather contrasts the exterior

The I-Pace now heads to auction with an estimate of between £55,000 and £70,000 when it goes under the hammer alongside 180 other classic and collector cars as part of the Historics Auctioneers event.

Mathew Priddy, Historics’ head of auctions, said: “We are thrilled to bring this royal icon to auction. It’s an unrepeatable piece of electric motoring history. It will remain surely the most significant example, which will be reflected in its increasing value.”