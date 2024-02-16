Keir Starmer admits last week was ‘bumpy’ but insists Labour is a changed party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer admits last week was ‘bumpy’ but insists Labour is a changed party

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘satisfied’ with Labour’s ‘robust due process’ when pressed on whether he could be confident there are no other candidates who share the views of Azhar Ali (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged the last week had been “bumpy” but insisted he was prepared to make “ruthless” decisions as he seeks to show Labour is a changed party.

Earlier this week, an antisemitism row forced the Labour leader to drop support for Azhar Ali, the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rochdale by-election taking place on February 29.

It emerged Mr Ali had allegedly blamed “people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” for the suspension of a pro-Palestinian MP.

Sir Keir said he was “satisfied” with Labour’s “robust due process” when pressed on whether he could be confident there are no other candidates who share the views of Mr Ali.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said: “I did something that no leader of the Labour party has ever done before, which is to remove a candidate in a by-election where they cannot be replaced, because I was so determined to take decisive action in relation to antisemitism.”

Asked whether it was done quickly enough, he said: “It was done within days.”

He added: “We are giving up a Labour seat. That’s the right thing to do. But what it shows is, when there’s tough decisions to be made I take those decisions.

“That’s what I’ve been doing for four years, taking tough and ruthless decisions to change this party. I’ve taken two tough and ruthless decisions in the last 10 days.

“Has it been bumpy? Yes, of course it’s been bumpy, but, were they the right decisions is the question I asked myself. They were the right decisions.”

Azhar Ali
Sir Keir told reporters he is “satisfied” with Labour’s “robust due process” and the party continues to fight antisemitism.

He said: “I’ve put in place in the Labour Party a robust due process exercised for every single candidate.

“In this particular case there was a private conversation that couldn’t be picked up by due process.

“So I’m satisfied with our processes, but we must continue to fight antisemitism wherever we are in organisations, in political parties.”

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator said Sir Keir acted “quickly and decisively”.

Speaking to LBC on Friday, Pat McFadden said: “It’s not an easy thing to withdraw support from a candidate in a by-election after nominations have closed but he acted quickly and decisively to do that and that underlines the change that’s been made in the Labour Party in recent years.”

He added: “We didn’t have the full story before us on Sunday, by Monday we did, and then we took the action. We acted very quickly on this.”