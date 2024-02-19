Alpine A290 undergoes cold-weather testing ahead of June reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alpine A290 undergoes cold-weather testing ahead of June reveal

By Press Association
The new A290 in the harsh Swedish winter
The new A290 in the harsh Swedish winter

Alpine’s upcoming A290 electric hot-hatch has been pushed to its limits in the cold temperatures of Sweden during recent tests.

Showcased wearing light camouflage, the new A290 – which will be fully unveiled in June – is undergoing the final stages of testing to allow engineers to fine-tune the driving characteristics of the new electric hatchback.

Alpine A290
The A290 is designed to deliver a sporty experience

Alpine says that as well as motor components, it has also been testing the A290’s on-board equipment to ensure that it can cope with very cold temperatures. These include the car’s heating, its defogging and demisting systems and its Electronic Stablity Control system.

Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said: “Our A290, the future compact B-segment electric sports car is currently being tested in the extreme and demanding conditions of Sweden’s Lapland. The target of this important stage is to confirm the direction we have taken with handling and agility, which is part of our DNA on low grip conditions.

Alpine A290
All elements of the A290 have been pushed to the limit

“To fine-tune its development so that it can be effective in all circumstances and all-weather conditions, the winter development stage of the A290 is crucial as it is a completely new car. Our engineering team has scrutinised all the criteria, and the results bode extremely well for its launch in the coming months.”

The A290 has been photographed wearing Alpine’s ‘A-Arrow’ logo on its roof alongside the French firm’s standout blue exterior shade. Based on the upcoming Renault 5 electric vehicle, the A290 will be significantly upgraded over the car it shares a platform with. This means more powerful brakes and retuned steering. While the A290 Beta, which previewed the production version in concept form, featured a three-seater cockpit, it’s likely that the version which hits the public road will have a more conventional interior setup when it arrives in June.