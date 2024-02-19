Volkswagen makes ID.7 even more practical with new Tourer variant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen makes ID.7 even more practical with new Tourer variant

By Press Association
The new Tourer is the first electric estate car from Volkswagen
Volkswagen has added to its flourishing line-up of ID electric vehicles with a more practical version of its ID.7 – the Tourer.

It’ll join a small number of electric estate cars when it arrives in the UK this summer, with a 605-litre boot bringing a reasonable 73-litre jump in capacity over the standard ID.7. This luggage room can also be increased to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded flat – an increase over the 1,586 you’d get from the regular car.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
The ID.7 Tourer features Volkswagen’s latest in-car tech

The ID.7 Tourer will also be available with a new 86kWh battery capable of returning a claimed 427 miles of range though a smaller 77kWh version will still be available.

That larger battery will also be available with a speedy 200kW charging capacity, which means that it could be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Opting for the smaller battery sees this charging capacity drop slightly to 175kW, which will still deliver a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

When it comes to the interior of the Tourer things remain much the same as the regular ID.7. There’s a large central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest software, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT has been integrated for the first time, allowing the driver to change and tweak different areas of the car via voice commands alone.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer
A long wheelbase means plenty of space for rear-seat passengers

A panoramic sunroof will be available as standard and, thanks to smart glass, can be switched from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button. However, all cars get plenty of standard equipment including LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. All versions get an augmented reality head-up display on board as standard, too.

A range of accessories will also be available for the ID.7 with a ‘luggage compartment plug-in module’ allowing owners to install a bicycle carrier which can be folded out using a foot switch, while a roof box can add 460 litres of storage space to the Tourer if required.

The new ID.7 Tourer is expected to go on sale this summer, with full pricing announced closer to that time.