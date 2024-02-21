Government grants extension to popular Plug-in Taxi Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Government grants extension to popular Plug-in Taxi Grant

By Press Association
(LEVC)
(LEVC)

British cabbies will be given a further chance to go green after the Government announced an extension to the Plug-in Taxi Grant.

The scheme, which launched back in 2017, allows taxi drivers to claim as much as £6,000 when buying an electric powered cab.

The initiative had been due to expire but ministers have now extended it until April 5, 2025.

Since its introduction the grant has provided more than £50m to support the purchase of over 9,000 zero emission cabs.

The government says this has “supported skilled British jobs in the car industry” and “helped to decarbonise the taxi fleet”.

In London alone, 54% of all licensed taxis are now electric – equating to 8,299 vehicles – a rise of 24% in the last year.

London Cab
(LEVC)

Confirming the decision to expand the scheme, technology and decarbonisation minister, Anthony Browne said: “Taxis are a vital part of our transport network, so it’s great to be supporting our iconic black cab industry with further funding to help decarbonise their vehicles, part of this Government’s plan to back drivers.

“From Redbridge to White City, it’s now more likely than ever that your black cab will be green, with the majority of taxis sold in London now being electric.

“The grant has been a huge success so far, and I’m pleased our funding will be continued for another year to help cabbies make the switch to new vehicles.”

Despite being a huge success in London, the grant still has some way to go if it is to reach the same levels nationally.

Across the country, just 12% of licensed taxis have zero emissions capabilities.

One of the biggest manufacturers of electric taxis is London EV Company (LEVC), whose managing director Chris Allen, welcomed the latest announcement.

He said “Today’s announcement is a positive signal to the taxi trade that the Government remains committed to supporting the electrification of our iconic industry, and provides important support for drivers for another 12 months.

“LEVC is continually innovating to deliver the latest in clean, accessible mobility solutions. We will continue to work with Government to deliver for drivers and passengers across the UK.”