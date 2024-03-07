Electric hyper-GT Lotus Emeya prices revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric hyper-GT Lotus Emeya prices revealed

By Press Association

Lotus has revealed prices for the eagerly anticipated Emeya electric hyper-GT.

From launch, this Porsche Taycan rival will be offered in three different guises, with the entry-level Emeya starting from £94,950, the Emeya S from £107,450 and the flagship Emeya R entering from £129,950.

The Emeya is expected to go on sale here in the UK in the third quarter of 2024, and is setting its sights on the electric hyper-GT market, rivalling other high-performance electric vehicles.

The Emeya will also come with an impressive electric range of 379 miles and will be able to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes when using an ultra-fast 350 kWh DC charger.

Power will be plentiful, with output figures of up to 905bhp ensuring that it’ll go from 0-60 mph in under 2.6 seconds.

The Emeya will be able to do 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds

Drivers will be able to choose from five driving modes with range, tour, sport, individual and track giving a different setup when selected. Users will also be able to control the ride height, air suspension stiffness, acceleration response and seat configuration.

A 15.1-inch OLED Lotus hyper infotainment system, featuring a 3D display of the Emeya will allow the driver to control different functions within the car. Also, intelligent EV routing will learn individual driving patterns such as departure times, destinations and routes.

Nearer the car’s launch, further details will be made available, with the Emeya arriving alongside the new Lotus Eletre in the firm’s line-up of electric vehicles.