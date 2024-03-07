Jeremy Hunt slams Amol Rajan comments as ‘not worthy of the BBC’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Hunt slams Amol Rajan comments as ‘not worthy of the BBC’

By Press Association
Amol Rajan (BBC)
Amol Rajan (BBC)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and journalist Amol Rajan clashed on the Today programme when the senior politician said the presenter’s comments were not “worthy of the BBC”.

The duo engaged in a robust exchange on BBC Radio 4 about the budget Mr Hunt unveiled on Wednesday.

Rajan said: “This might be, and you’ll say you don’t want it to be, one of your last big acts in politics. Do you really think you’ve read the moment?

Budget 2024
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“This is a country ravaged by economic shocks, at best drifting, at worse, stagnant. We all know about its potential, but we’ve had seven quarters of falling GDP per head, that’s been revised downwards.

“We’re hooked on foreign labour, the birth rate is collapsing. Many public services are creaking, councils are going bust.

“Those are facts, has your budget really come even close to meeting the scale of the challenges this country faces?”

Mr Hunt said he believed it had, adding: “I think the overall characterisation that you’ve just given of the British economy is unworthy of the BBC.”

Rajan scoffed and as the pair then continued to talk over each other, he could be heard saying: “The BBC is an organisation of tens of thousands of people doing lots of different things, there is no such thing as ‘the BBC’ and I’m putting to you facts about this country.”

Mr Hunt responded: “It’s unworthy of you Amol.”

The pair had already had a disagreement earlier in the show while discussing productivity savings, when Mr Hunt accused Rajan of saying something that “isn’t true”.