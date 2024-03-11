Petrol heads given chance to buy famous number plates from Ferrari history

Ferrari will be selling 25 of their famous press car registration numbers at a special charity auction later this year.

Many of the registration numbers have appeared from the Ferrari North European fleet for the last 20 years.

Ferraris using these plates have been seen on front covers of magazines, including Autocar, CAR, Evo and Top Gear.

(Iconic Auctioneers)

A few that will be on sale for example are, 458 FNE, F1 CAL and V70 LAF, which were featured on models such as the 458 Italia, California and LaFerrari.

Bids can be placed in person, online or via phone on the day of the event. Punters will also be allowed to make a pre-bid before the auction begins on the Iconic auctioneers website.

All sales for the number plates will be donated to charity, and hosts Iconic Auctioneers have agreed to donate the buyer’s fees for each sale adding a 10 per cent increase on the amount raised.

The money will be donated to Ben – the automotive industry charity – which has seen a 26 per cent rise in calls towards its helpline service during the cost-of-living-crisis.

The plates will be sold at Iconic auctioneers SupercarFest on May 18.