Man, 60, charged over Co Monaghan crash in which best friends were killed

By Press Association
A man has been charged in connection with a crash in Co Monaghan in which two teenage girls were killed while on their way to a debs ball (Brian Lawless/PA)
A man has been charged in connection with a crash in Co Monaghan in which two teenage girls were killed while on their way to a debs ball (Brian Lawless/PA)

A 60-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving in relation to a Co Monaghan crash in which two teenage best friends died.

Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, died after the car they were travelling in left the road and crashed into a tree in the Legnakeely area on July 31 while on their way to a debs ball.

Anthony McGinn, 60, of Drumloo, Newbliss, Co Monaghan, appeared before Monaghan District Court charged with dangerous driving, including speed, causing the deaths of Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed.

McGinn was also charged with dangerous driving that led to another person being seriously injured.

Co. Monaghan crash
The funeral procession for Kiea McCann makes its way to the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones, Co Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of mourners attended the funerals of the girls, who had been close friends since Dlava’s family arrived in Clones as part of a resettlement programme for Syrians.

In mid-December, Gardai arrested two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Appearing before court on Monday, McGinn was granted bail before the next court appearance.