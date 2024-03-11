Constance Marten planned to pay someone to smuggle her baby abroad, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Constance Marten planned to pay someone to smuggle her baby abroad, court told

By Press Association
Constance Marten continued giving evidence on Monday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Constance Marten continued giving evidence on Monday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On-the-run mother Constance Marten has told jurors that she and her partner planned to pay someone to smuggle their baby daughter abroad.

The aristocrat, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are on trial after baby Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last year.

Giving evidence on Monday, she insisted that there were “plenty of people” she could have found who would have been willing to help get her daughter abroad, naming advertising and community website Gumtree as one of the places to look.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon court sketch
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Jurors have heard how the couple went on the run from authorities in a bid to keep their baby after their four other children were taken into care, who Marten claimed on Monday were “stolen from me by the state”.

Talking about baby Victoria, Marten said: “She deserves to be with me. I’m a good mother, I’m an excellent mother actually.”

She told the jury, that after finding out she was pregnant with her fifth child, the plan was to go abroad.

“Get away from this country and the services and my family but unfortunately there were preventatives from going abroad,” she said.

She believed there was a travel ban in place against her after a “private” High Court case in 2019, the court heard.

Asked how they were going to get abroad, Marten said: “We were going to find some people to smuggle us abroad illegally.”

Asked where she was going to go, she initially told the court she “would rather keep that private” but then said “anywhere in Europe away from here”.

Marten told jurors that “plan B” was to stay in the UK and “lay low”.

Asked to elaborate on the plan to remain in the UK, Marten said: “I probably would not have stayed over here.

“I wanted to keep her at least until she was three months old and then give her to a carer who could then try and get her abroad.”

She told the court she would have paid the person to get Victoria out of the UK.

“It would have been a carer, a nanny or something,” she added.

“If there is a will there is a way, you can always find someone to help.”

She insisted she would have “spent time with them” before entrusting them with her child.

Marten said the plan was to find someone prepared to register Victoria under their own name.

She told the court earlier that she would not have been able to register her daughter’s birth without alerting the authorities and that she planned to use private medical care on Harley Street if her daughter ever needed medical attention instead of registering her with the NHS.

Challenged on how getting someone else to register the baby’s birth may have been difficult, Marten said: “I am sure these things are doable. I will do anything to save my children.”

Mark Gordon court case
A shed in Lower Roedale Allotments, East Sussex, where a Lidl bag was found to contain the body of Victoria (Met Police/PA)

Marten also told the court she believed people were following them and tampering with their cars, saying that she found “GPS trackers” under the vehicles and “every single one of our cars has just stopped in the middle of the motorway”.

The couple abandoned their car after it burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5 last year and were finally arrested in Brighton a few weeks later on February 27.

The couple had refused to answer officers’ urgent questions about where their baby was and whether she was alive or dead.

Her remains were found by police in a Lidl bag inside a shed on a nearby allotment on March 1 2023.

Last week, Marten described how Victoria was born at a rental cottage on Christmas Eve 2022 and died last January 9.

On how Victoria died, she said: “I had her in my jacket and when I woke up my head was on the floor. And when I was sitting up and when I woke up she was not alive.”

She told jurors her children meant the world to her and she had done nothing to Victoria “but show her love”.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.