Audi reveals new A3 for 2024 with updated exterior, interior and plug-in hybrid variant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi reveals new A3 for 2024 with updated exterior, interior and plug-in hybrid variant

By Press Association

Audi has updated its ever-popular small family hatchback and saloon, the A3, for 2024 – with improved equipment levels and a sportier design.

The Volkswagen Golf rival will receive a new plug-in hybrid version at the end of the year, while a couple of improved engines are on offer.

Externally, the A3 for 2024 gets new large angular side intakes and a new front spoiler– which makes the front end look lower.

There are also two new paint colour schemes, District Green and Progressive Red, as well as a new rear bumper with a diffuser, taking inspiration from the RS models..

The new A3 will be offered in a 5-door Sportback model, or a 4-door saloon.

The interior has also been given a makeover with a redesigned centre console and given a new finish. The ambient lighting adds accents to the doors and footwell, and as an option the A3 can have ambient lighting for the switch panel and door sills.

Initially, from launch the new A3 will be available with two engines and transmissions. The 35 TFSI with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 148 bhp will come with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox– a six-speed manual will be on offer at a later date. The 35 TDI with a 2.0-litre diesel model will produce 148 bhp will come as standard with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox.

Further engines are expected to be added at a later date, while a plug-in hybrid will arrive towards the end of 2024.

Orders for the new A3 will begin in mid-April with prices and specifications set to follow.