New limited edition Seat Arona to help boost its appeal even further

Seat has launched a new limited-edition ‘FR’ model of its popular small crossover, the Arona.

The new Arona FR is available with a 113 bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol, with both six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic gearboxes on offer.

The Seat Arona rivals the likes of the Ford Puma and Renault Captur, and with this new FR model, it hopes to spice things up for the Arona range.

On the outside, the new model comes with exclusive 18-inch machined wheels in ‘Cosmo Grey’ and an optional new body colour called ‘Graphene Grey’– which is not available on other Arona models.

Inside, the Arona FR gets a premium BeatsAudio sound system as well as a 10-inch digital cockpit, park assist, keyless entry and go, and a rear-view camera. There’s also a pair of sports seats to complete the look.

The Arona FR is the latest model in Seat’s line-up to receive a special edition, following the recent launch of the Ibiza 40th anniversary edition.

Prices for the new FR model start at £27,480 for the 1.0-litre TSI petrol and rise to £28,605 for models equipped with the DSG automatic gearbox. Orders are now available with the new model arriving later in the year.